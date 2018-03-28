Republicans find nominating incumbent President Sargsyan for PM to be appropriate, says senior official

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Republicans find it appropriate and expedient to nominate incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister of Armenia, Head of State Property Management Department Arman Sahakyan told reporters.

“Our biggest problem remains that we don’t want to see the good [things] and we try to speak only about the bad [things],” Sahakyan, who is a Republican, said.

Asked to point out an important achievement during Sargsyan’s tenure as president, Sahakyan mentioned border security.

Sahakyan says since 2009 Armenia has appeared in a serious financial-economic crisis due to foreign challenges, while several problems were possible to be suppressed to some extent.

“The government recently talked about economic growth. I can reassure as part of my authority that beginning from 2019, if not obstacles and challenges take place relating to global economic developments, our people will feel the growth on their skin”, he said.

Serzh Sargsyan’s term in office as president will end April 9.

As the country transitions to a parliamentary system, lawmakers will elect a Prime Minister on April 17.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan