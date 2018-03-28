PM Karapetyan, UN Resident Coordinator highlight cooperation within frames of Armenia-2030 development agenda

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on March 28 received newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Armenia Shombi Sharp, the government told Armenpress.

The PM congratulated Shombi Sharp on assuming his post and expressed confidence that Mr. Sharp will contribute to further development of bilateral cooperation. PM Karapetyan said a close cooperation has been established with the UN Office in Armenia, a number of effective programs have been implemented, and in line with this, there are new prospective directions for joint work. Karen Karapetyan introduced the agenda of reforms initiated by the Armenian government in different fields, stating that Armenia has a great potential for sustainable development, and the ongoing steps aim at fully utilizing it.

In his turn Shombi Sharp said he assumes his post with an honor and during his mission he will invest the maximum efforts to ensure the UN’s engagement in programs aimed at Armenia’s development and for their success. He welcomed the reforms initiative of the Armenian government, as well as the high economic growth rates and macroeconomic indicators, noting that the UN is ready to assist implementation of constant reforms and investment programs in Armenia. The UN Resident Coordinator said he is happy to assume his post this year during which both national and international-level interesting large-scale events will be held in Armenia.

At the meeting the officials exchanged views on Armenia-UNDP cooperation development prospects. In this context they touched upon the Armenia-2030 development agenda and attached importance to the close cooperation in its implementation.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan