Russia shopping mall fire most likely caused by arson – source

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. A fire in the shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo was most likely caused by arson in a children’s playground on the 4th floor, a source told TASS.

“Most likely, the fire was caused by bringing a source of open fire from outside”, the source said. These conclusions were made based on the evidence of eyewitnesses. “The fire broke out in the foamed trampoline pool”, the source said. The investigators are also considering other theories.

The fire erupted on the top floor of the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) four-storey shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 square meters. According to recent reports, the blaze killed 64 people, including 41 children, and another 76 people were injured.



