President Sargsyan attends annual general assembly of National Academy of Sciences

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the annual general assembly of the National Academy of Sciences on March 28. The assembly was dedicated to the results of the scientific activities of 2017 of the academy, the president’s office said.

Radik Martirosyan, president of the National Academy of Sciences, presented the significant results of scientific activities, touched upon international cooperation, including the academy’s involvement in international scientific institutions and participation in international scientific conferences. Martirosyan also presented financial figures, among other issues.

The Armenian President delivered a speech at the event, stressing that his meetings with scientists and participation in the annual assemblies is not only a display of respect towards scientists, but also another good chance to get to know the state of science, and the issues and activities of the scientific community.

Sargsyan said his regular meetings with scientists will be continuous because the government’s demands and expectations from Armenian scientists are great.

The President was pleased to note that he notices a new approach in the development of science in Armenia. The President highlighted the need for optimization and efficient use of resources. “This approach is simply an imperative for the development of our science”, he said, adding that the government continues to be convinced that the existing resources should be used to gain maximum result.

After reaching the desired result, simultaneously with increase of state revenues, additional resources will be allocated. Sargsyan reassured that the government has always been and continues to be ready to finance any realistic and justified project.

In his words, the approach of reaching maximum result by efficiently using existing resources in conditions of the current possibilities relates to all sectors, including military and security.

Sargsyan mentioned that the regularly voices theoretical and applied scientific issues are of concern not only for Armenia. It is an eternal issue which is discussed in all countries, and for this, according to the President, it is needed to find a balanced approach which will enable to meet the expectations of the government and the society.

Sargsyan expressed readiness to have individual meetings with scientists to discuss possible solutions regarding projects and development of science.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan