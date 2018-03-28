Armenia’s national academy of sciences highlights international cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Radik Martirosyan, president of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, says international cooperation is one of the main and important directions of the academy’s activities.

At the March 28 annual general assembly of the academy, Martirosyan presented results of the activities, highlighting international cooperation.

“Currently Armenia’s national academy of sciences is cooperating with the science academies of Russia, Georgia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, China, Lithuania, Ukraine, Belarus, Romania, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan and the Sharjah city university of UAE. Cooperation with the academy of sciences of Great Britain and the Czech Republic is also planned,” he said.

He said that the Armenian academy is jointly developing research programs, carrying out studies and organizing international conferences with its foreign members.

“The academy is actively participating in various international projects, including the European Horizon 2020 program, BSEC programs and the International Scientific-Technical Center programs”, he said.

On the sidelines of Horizon 2020, 12 projects worth 1,3 million Euros funding were approved.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan