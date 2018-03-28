Armenian FM holds meeting with MEP Frank Engel

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on March 28 with Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Frank Engel.

At the meeting the Armenian FM praised the MEPs regular visits to Armenia and Artsakh and his consistent efforts for the development of Armenia-EU relations, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Nalbandian mentioned that Armenia highly values the parliamentary diplomacy format as an important platform of discussing bilateral and multilateral issues and bringing peoples together.

The sides attached importance to the signing of CEPA between Armenia and the EU, stressing that it enables new and wider opportunities in terms of Armenia-EU cooperation.

Nalbandian briefed MEP Frank Engel on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries aimed at the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan