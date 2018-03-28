Supply of Russian arms comprises serious part in Armenia’s armament – deputy minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The supply of Russian arms comprises a serious part in Armenia’s armament, and the works continue effectively on this path, Davit Pakhchanyan – deputy defense minister of Armenia, Chairman of the State Committee for Military Industry, told reporters, Armenpress reported.

“At the moment our cooperation with Russia is quite effective. What was envisaged within the frames of the first loan program, has been completely supplied, and there is an agreement to continue this work. This comprises a serious part of our arms purchases”, the deputy minister said.

Commenting on the question that at the moment what talks and discussions are being held between Armenia and Russia in regards to Russia’s arms supply to Azerbaijan, the deputy defense minister mentioned the statement of the Russian side according to which these arms supplies will significantly decrease. “It’s obvious that we are somehow dissatisfied with Russia’s supply of weapons to Azerbaijan. Now the Russian side announces that the number of these supplies will strictly decrease”, the official stated.

As for the US statement according to which there may be a risk of sanctions in case of significant deals with the Russian military-industrial complex, Davit Pakhchanyan said: “The sanctions are a problem, but we have a task to ensure our security, and we will derive from our interests on this matter”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan