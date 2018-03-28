Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Two passenger planes collide in Tel Aviv airport


YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. A Germania plane collided with El Al plane in Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport when attempting to take off, RIA Novosti reported.

No passengers were injured in the collision.

“The flight was cancelled, the passengers were evacuated back to the airport terminal. There are no injured”, the radio said.

