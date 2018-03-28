‘US doesn’t support groups seeking to illegally overthrow elected government’ – Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills on Sasna Tsrer and Sefilyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. After a Yerevan court sentenced Jirayr Sefilyan, member of the opposition Founding Parliament organization, rumors began circulating in the Armenian media alleging that the West is supporting opposition groups in Armenia, even the kind of groups which seized a police HQ in Yerevan in 2016.

Armenian news agency Aysor inquired from US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills for a commentary and explanation.

ARMENPRESS presents the full answer of the US Ambassador, as reported by Aysor.

“Those rumors couldn’t be farther from the truth. We do not support groups seeking to illegally overthrow an elected government. And especially with groups like Sansa Tsrer, who chose violence over dialogue, our condemnation is firm. We abhor the actions of Sasna Tsrer and others who use violence or who threaten to harm others to serve their political agenda. The actions of the members of Sansa Tsrer last year led to a tragic loss of life and unnecessarily terrorized the surrounding community. Violence as a tool to bring about political change goes against not only U.S. values, but also global democratic values of peaceful dialogue and respect for human life. Violence on all sides undermines democratic principles and can never be tolerated. So no, we do not support such groups or activities. That said, all those who stand accused deserve a fair trial”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan