US-China trade war can “have severe impact on global economy” – warns WTO head

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. A fully-fledged trade war between China and the US would have "a severe impact on the global economy", the World Trade Organisation (WTO) head has told the BBC.

There was a risk global growth could fall "very quickly", WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo warned.

Earlier the US and China announced proposed tariffs against one another.

The WTO now faced one of its toughest periods, Azevedo said.

Last week US President Donald Trump announced proposed tariffs on $60bn worth of Chinese goods.

Beijing responded saying it was not afraid of a trade war, but that negotiations should remain open.

Azevedo told BBC's HardTalk that while a global trade war had not yet been initiated, the world was "seeing the first movements towards it".

The scale of damage done to the global economy, and its rate of expansion, would depend on what the trade war encompassed, Azevedo said.

"If it's just limited to steel and aluminum, it's one thing. If you're talking about hundreds and thousands of products, it's a completely different thing. And the impact will be significantly different."

But he said there was little doubt that the trade clash was a "big problem".

"I don't think anybody believes that this is something minor, even in the US administration.

"These conversations are ongoing precisely because people are beginning to understand, I hope, how serious this is and the kind of impact this could have to the global economy."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan