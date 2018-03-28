Henri Verneuil’s Mayrig screened in Vilnius Francophone movie event

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. With support from the Embassy of Armenia in Lithuania, the French Institute of the country organized a Francophone movie screening evening on March 27 on the occasion of the Francophonie Day in Vilnius.

French-Armenian filmmaker Henri Verneuil’s Mayrig was screened at the event, the ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan delivered remarks at the event, mentioning that the traditional evening is a good opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of International Organization of La Francophonie countries to the universal values of the organization – peace, respect towards human rights and cultural diversity.

The upcoming summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie will take place in Yerevan, Armenia in October.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan