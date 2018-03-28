Number of Turkish asylum seekers in Germany grows

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Germany after the 2016 failed military coup attempt is growing, Deutsche Welle Turkey reports.

According to official German data, the number of asylum seekers from Turkey in January and February of 2018 grew by 300 against the same period of 2017 - comprising 1,429.

The number of granted asylums also grew – with 42,3% of the applications being granted.

Nearly 9 thousand Turkish citizens requested asylum in Germany in 2017.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan