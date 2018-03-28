German national arrested in Turkey
YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. A German citizen has been arrested in Turkey, Deutsche Welle Turkey reported.
The 28 year old German national was detained on March 14 upon entering Syria from Turkey.
Turkey says the German intended to join the Kurdish PYD in Syria, a party considered to be a terrorist organization by Turkey. The German citizen is accused in “supporting a terrorist organization”.
The German foreign ministry said it is aware of the incident and they are looking into the details of the arrest.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
