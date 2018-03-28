Armenia deepens ties with Serbia, China and Poland in military industry field

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. In addition to Russia and India, Armenia sees an opportunity to deepen the cooperation in the field of military industry with Serbia, China and Poland, Davit Pakhchanyan – deputy defense minister of Armenia, Chairman of the State Committee for Military Industry, told reporters, Armenpress reported.

“There are other countries as well with which we cooperate and will continue so. In particular, we have quite good relations with Serbia which has quite developed military industry, works are being carried out also with China, Poland and etc. There are ties and trends to develop them”, the deputy minister noted.

He said according to the Armed Forces 7-year Modernization Program, it is expected to reach the share of the Armenian armament to a quarter in the total. “The arms purchased within the frames of the loan program with Russia counted as well, nearly a quarter will comprise the purchases of our domestic production, and it will depend on how fast we will be able to bring these developments, that already took place, to mass production”, the official noted.

A loan agreement worth 200 million USD on purchase of arms was signed with the Russian government on June 26, 2015. The arms supply within the frames of the loan program is being carried out without delays, within a fixed timeframe.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan