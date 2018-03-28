Armenian minister meets with president of academy of sciences of Russia in Moscow

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan had a meeting with Alexander Sergeev, president of Russia’s academy of sciences, during an official visit to Moscow, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

A number of issues related to expanding cooperation between Armenia and Russia in the science sector were discussed at the meeting.

The Armenian minister presented the ongoing reforms in the science sector and mentioned that Armenia is a member of the EU’s Horizon 2020 program, which enables a wide opportunity of using EU scientific grants.

As an efficient model it is planned to create scientific clusters where universities, scientific institutes and the business sector will work jointly by creating a mutually beneficial cooperation platform.

Mkrtchyan pointed out the development of Yerevan’s Physics Institute, especially in the direction of nuclear and particle physics.

The sides expressed willingness to implement joint scientific-technical projects, and in this context considered the possibility of cooperating with the Russian Foundation of Fundamental Research, which operates under the Russian government.

Sergeev noted that maintenance and strengthening of cooperation with Armenia is in the interest of the Russian side.

The sides also discussed organizing mutual visits of renowned scientists for delivering lectures.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan