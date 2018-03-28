Cheapest European tourism destination announced

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Post Office Travel Money presented the list of the cheapest European holiday destinations for spring, with Krakow topping the list.

The list was comprised based on analyzing the prices of services and goods in 36 European countries.

The study took into account the prices of various things, ranging from a cup of coffee to a dinner for two, as well as accommodation.

The study estimated the approximate sum of money needed for a holiuday weekend in the 36 European countries.

Krakow, Poland, is the most affordable destination for tourists with nearly 230 dollars for a weekend. The list includes Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, in the second place.

Riga, Warsaw, Prague, Athens were also included in the list.

The Russian capital, Moscow, was ranked 6th.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan