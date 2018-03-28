Apple introduces cheapest iPad
11:47, 28 March, 2018
YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Apple introduced a new iPad at its education event in Chicago, USA.
Rumors of a new, cheaper iPad were circulating recently, and Apple is making it official with a refreshed 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support.
The new iPad will be available in silver, space gray, and a new gold finish.
It will include Touch ID, an HD FaceTime camera, 10 hours of battery life, an 8-megapixel rear camera, LTE option, and Apple’s A10 Fusion chip.
Apple is offering the new iPad to schools priced at $299 and to consumers for $329.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
