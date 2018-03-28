Remains of all 64 victims recovered in Kemerovo, Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. No one is listed as missing after the Kemerovo shopping mall fire, the remains of 64 people have been found, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Russia Vladlen Aksyonov told reporters, TASS reports.

"According to our information, no one is missing. We don’t have any information about families who do not know where their loved ones are," he said.

Aksyonov confirmed that the blaze had killed 64 people. "The remains of 64 victims have been handed over to the Investigative Committee," he said, adding that 27 fire victims had been identified.

A fire erupted on the top floor of the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) four-storey shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 square meters. According to recent reports, the blaze killed 64 people, including 41 children.

President Vladimir Putin declared a nationwide mourning day on March 28.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan