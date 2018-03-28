U Win Myint elected Myanmar president

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The Myanmar parliament announced U Win Myint as the new president of the country after securing more than two thirds of the votes cast in the parliament during Wednesday’s elections, The Myanmar Times reports.

U Win Myint garnered 403 votes out of the total of 636 votes cast in the polls.

"Today's result is a triumph for Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, "former president U Htin Kyaw told reporters before getting into his car and leaving parliament following the vote.

U Win Myint replaces U Htin Kyaw who resigned last week amid rumors that he is in poor-health.

Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy and the first and incumbent State Counselor, a position akin to a Prime Minister, holds the power in Myanmar, while the president has a ceremonial role.

