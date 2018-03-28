President Sargsyan congratulates poet Armen Shekoyan on jubilee

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 28 sent a congratulatory letter to poet Armen Shekoyan on 65th birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the congratulatory letter the President said Armen Shekoyan is one of the unique representatives of the Armenian literature whose works are full of breath of time and reveal the emotions and inner world of contemporaries.

The President wished him good health, all the best and new achievements in his career.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan