Armenian-made defense technologies to be featured at ArmHiTec 2018 Int’l Exhibition in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Significant progress has been recorded in terms of applying Armenian capabilities and ideas in the military industry sector after the 2016 April War, deputy defense minister Davit Pakhchanyan told a press conference.

Pakhchanyan, who also serves as chairman of the state committee of military industry of the defense ministry, said the upcoming March 29-31 Yerevan ArmHiTec-2018 International Defense Technology Exhibition will feature Armenian-made developments and solutions of the defense sector in a closed exhibition. “The latest developments will be presented. A number of exhibits, which weren’t presented earlier, will be put on open display also,” he said.

Pakhchanyan told ARMENPRESS the defense ministry is collaborating with 34 companies.

In addition to Armenia, 14 countries will be represented at ArmHiTec 2018.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan