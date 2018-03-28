President Sargsyan congratulates Honored Worker of Art, conductor Sona Hovhannisyan on birthday

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 28 sent a congratulatory letter to Honored Worker of Art, conductor Sona Hovhannisyan on the 55th birthday, wishing her good health, happiness and new achievements in her career, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President praised Sona Hovhannisyan’s contribution to the development and popularization of the Armenian music, stating that the achievements of “Hover” choir founded and chaired by her in Armenia and abroad speak about her high professional qualities and dedication to the national art.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan