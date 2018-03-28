Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg to appear before US Congress over data privacy

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, according to a congressional official familiar with the plans, Bloomberg reports.

Zuckerberg has been the subject of withering criticism from both Republican and Democratic members of Congress, as well as members of the U.K.’s Parliament, over allegations of failing to protect user privacy.

While the congressional official initially said Zuckerberg was planning to appear on April 12, Elena Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the committee’s Republican majority, later said the committee is “continuing to work with Facebook to determine a day and time for Mr. Zuckerberg to testify.”

Facebook is struggling to stave off a barrage of criticism that it hasn’t done enough to address revelations that Cambridge Analytica, which worked with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, siphoned data from about 50 million Facebook users as it built an election-consulting company that boasted it could sway voters in contests all over the world.

Earlier, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg refused the UK Parliament's request to be questioned by MPs over data abuse, The Independent reports.

Zuckerberg will send one of his senior deputies instead.

Damian Collins – who leads the digital, culture, media and sport select committee – had directly requested Mark Zuckerberg to appear for questioning.

Facebook didn't say why the Zuckerberg himself could not appear.

Zuckerberg has been criticized for his failure to speak publicly about the allegations of data abuse made in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

He didn't address the controversy at all for a number of days, and eventually did so with a statement on his site that itself drew criticism from users.

"Facebook fully recognises the level of public and Parliamentary interest in these issues and support your belief that these issues must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position to answer your questions," Facebook said in a letter to Collins. "As such Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence to the Committee."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan