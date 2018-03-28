Powerful winds cause over 130,000 dollar damages in Shirak province, Armenia

GYUMRI, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Powerful winds caused significant damages March 24 in Armenia’s Shirak Province.

A regional commission estimated the damages to be worth 62-63 million drams (roughly 131,000 dollars), the Shirak Governor’s Office said.

Most of the damages, nearly 25 million drams, happened in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city. Rooftops, electricity poles were mostly damaged.

The Austrian hospital of Gyumri sustained more than 6 million drams worth of damages, according to preliminary estimates.

The estimates have been sent to the ministry of territorial administration and development.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan