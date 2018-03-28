China notified US on Kim Jong Un’s visit – White House

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. China has notified the US on March 27 about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Beijing. The personal message of Chinese leader Xi Jinping was delivered to US President Donald Trump, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said.

Sanders also emphasized that “the US maintains close contacts with its allies – South Korea and Japan.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, paid an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday.

