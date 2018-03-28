China notified US on Kim Jong Un’s visit – White House
YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. China has notified the US on March 27 about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Beijing. The personal message of Chinese leader Xi Jinping was delivered to US President Donald Trump, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said.
Sanders also emphasized that “the US maintains close contacts with its allies – South Korea and Japan.
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, paid an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 10:10 China notified US on Kim Jong Un’s visit – White House
- 10:06 Russia mourns Kemerovo disaster victims
- 10:01 ‘Aronian has great potential’ – 4-time World Seniors Chess Champion Anatoly Vaisser
- 09:51 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing
- 09:50 European Stocks up - 27-03-18
- 09:43 Increasing growth in construction field is result of major investments: Economist predicts higher growth for 2018
- 09:42 US stocks down - 27-03-18
- 09:36 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-03-18
- 09:33 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 27-03-18
- 09:30 Oil Prices Down - 27-03-18
- 03.27-19:36 Over 25 NATO member states to expel Russian diplomats
- 03.27-19:22 Luxembourg interested in developing partnership with Armenia – President-elect Armen Sarkissian receives Jean Asselborn
- 03.27-19:12 President Sargsyan receives Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn
- 03.27-19:05 I have one goal in my life – to serve my nation playing chess, says Levon Aronian
- 03.27-17:43 Luxembourg’s Consulate opened in Armenia
- 03.27-17:32 Asian Stocks down - 27-03-18
- 03.27-17:20 Honorary Consulate of Armenia inaugurated in Chicago, USA
- 03.27-17:11 Two Armenians dead in car crash in Russia’s Saratov
- 03.27-16:43 Armenia FM attaches importance to holding business forums to boost commercial ties with Luxembourg
- 03.27-16:42 LIVE: Final round of World Chess Candidates Tournament begins
- 03.27-16:35 Turkey’s Erdogan personally ordered to organize protests in Berlin against Armenian Genocide recognition resolution - Der Spiegel's revelation
- 03.27-16:17 Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Arsenal teammates struggle to spell his name
- 03.27-16:14 Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged, sets it 6%
- 03.27-16:11 Luxembourg’s FM happy over Armenia’s unique cooperation format with EU
- 03.27-16:08 Armenia’s IT sector to expand presence in Europe, Russia
- 03.27-16:04 Armenia to pay 12,200 Euros in compensation to citizen under ECHR judgment
- 03.27-15:53 Investigation demands to arrest five suspects in Russia shopping mall fire
- 03.27-15:22 Ambassador Ghazaryan, Polish FM discuss Armenia-EU mutual partnership and prospects
- 03.27-15:20 Putin declares March 28 nationwide mourning day in honor of Kemerovo disaster
- 03.27-15:07 New Ambassador of Ireland presents credentials to Armenian President
- 03.27-15:00 “Kemerovo, we are with you” – People lay flowers outside Russian Embassy in Armenia in memory of shopping mall fire victims
- 03.27-14:47 Exports of 16.3 million USD and investments of 46.3 million USD: higher bar for “Business Armenia” in 2018
- 03.27-14:40 Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg refuses UK parliament’s request to be questioned over data abuse
- 03.27-14:23 Total number of expelled Russian diplomats reaches 139 globally
- 03.27-14:11 Luxembourg’s FM is confident Armenia will be able to reach visa liberalization with EU in case of continuing the right path
10:10, 03.21.2018
Viewed 3485 times 93-year-old Charles Aznavour to perform live in Japan
16:29, 03.23.2018
Viewed 2938 times Czech Airlines launches Prague-Yerevan-Prague regular flights
14:35, 03.26.2018
Viewed 2418 times Russia to view any military threat against Armenia as threat to itself, says senior State Duma MP Konstantin Zatulin
11:53, 03.22.2018
Viewed 2004 times Volume of investments for construction of oil refinery in Armenia to increase
16:35, 03.27.2018
Viewed 1556 times Turkey’s Erdogan personally ordered to organize protests in Berlin against Armenian Genocide recognition resolution - Der Spiegel's revelation