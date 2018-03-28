Russia mourns Kemerovo disaster victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. A nationwide mourning day is declared on March 28 in Russia in commemoration of the Kemerovo fire victims, which claimed the lives of 64 people, mostly children.

Earlier President Vladimir Putin ordered that on the day of mourning flags fly at half mast across the country, while cultural institutions, television and radio broadcasters cancel entertaining events and programs.

The fire erupted on the top floor of a four-storey shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 square meters. The blaze killed a total of 64 people, including 41 children.

14 people remain hospitalized. Another 62 people, including 25 children, were treated in outpatient care.

Conflicting reports have emerged about missing people.

DNA examination of the bodies might take up to two weeks, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said. "37 victims require genetic examination, it will take up to two weeks," he said.

Vladimir Putin visited Kemerovo and convened a consultation, mentioning “criminal negligence” among the causes of the disaster.

An investigation has been launched into the tragedy, with 5 people being detained and questioned.

The Russian government will pay 1 million rubles in assistance to the families of the victims, and local authorities of Kemerovo will also make similar allocations.

