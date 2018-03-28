North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, paid an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

During the visit, Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet for Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju and watched an art performance together.

During the talks, Xi expressed warm welcome on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to Kim for his first visit to China.

We speak highly of this visit," Xi told Kim.

At present, the Korean Peninsula situation is developing rapidly and many important changes have taken place, Kim said, adding that he felt he should come in time to inform Xi Jinping in person the situation out of comradeship and moral responsibility.

"Both Comrade Chairman and I have personally experienced and witnessed the development of China-DPRK relationship," said Xi, adding that both sides have stated repeatedly that traditional China-DPRK friendship should be passed on continuously and developed better.

"This is a strategic choice and the only right choice both sides have made based on history and reality, the international and regional structure and the general situation of China-DPRK ties. This should not and will not change because of any single event at a particular time," Xi said.

Kim said his current visit aims to meet Chinese partners, enhance strategic communication, and deepen traditional friendship, hoping to have opportunities to meet with Xi Jinping often, and keep close contacts through such forms as sending special envoys and personal letters to each other, so as to promote to a new level the guidance of high-level meetings to the relations between the two parties and countries.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan