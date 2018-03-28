LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-03-18
LONDON, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 March:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.39% to $2056.00, copper price up by 2.12% to $6689.00, lead price up by 1.35% to $2397.00, nickel price up by 1.36% to $13050.00, tin price up by 0.67% to $20965.00, zinc price up by 1.82% to $3307.00, molybdenum price up by 2.00% to $25500.00, cobalt price stood at $94750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
