Increasing growth in construction field is result of major investments: Economist predicts higher growth for 2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Growth trends can be expected in the construction field in the coming months which will be reflected in other spheres of economic as well, economist Atom Margaryan – head of Innovation and Institutional Research Center, told Armenpress, linking the positive progress in this field with the major investments made last year.

“If last year there were some concerns and risks over investments in connection with political processes, this year they no more exist: the developments in the Russian and EAEU states’ markets are also beneficial. The overall global economy development prospect is positive, and in these conditions all branches of economy, including the construction, will receive positive impulses, and I think the growth in this field will be higher than last year”, the economist noted.

According to the economist the construction field for many years was recording a decline, which, of course, slowed down the GDP growth. Atom Margaryan said the main reason was the decline of demand, which in its turn was a result of decline of private transfers and investments. “Last year it can be stated that a paradigm shift took place, and the field is already growing. This also affect a number of other spheres”, he said.

The economist added that if last year the transfers increased by 20%, the investments increased by several times. Investments by private, public-private partnership, as well as community programs have been made which overall exceeded 1 billion USD.

Atom Margaryan said the developments in construction field create opportunities for increase in number of jobs. “The investments in this field not only create new jobs and opportunities in the construction itself, but also in the construction materials industry, or, for instance, in the services field”, the economist said.

According to the data of the National Statistical Service, in January-February 2018, the construction growth comprised 22.7%.

Interview by Ani Nazaryan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan