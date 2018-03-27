Luxembourg interested in developing partnership with Armenia – President-elect Armen Sarkissian receives Jean Asselborn

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn on March 27 who is on an official visit in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armen Sarkissian’s Office, Minister Asselborn congratulated Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of being elected the President of the Republic of Armenia and wished success.

He assured that his country is interested in developing comprehensive partnership with Armenia.

The interlocutors referred to Armenia-EU cooperation and highlighted the opportunities that emerge thank to the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Armen Sarkissian noted that Armenia can learn a lot from Luxembourg’s experience in the spheres of banking, finance and insurance.

