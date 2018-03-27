President Sargsyan receives Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on March 27 Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn who is on an official visit in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan noted that he is glad to once again meet Minister Jean Asselborn in Armenia, a person who can be truly assessed as the friend of Armenia due to his warm attitude towards Armenia and the Armenian people, as well as his impartial and principled position on issues of interest for Armenia. Serzh Sargsyan emphasized that Armenia is deeply interested in strengthening and developing relations with Luxembourg in all the spheres.

The interlocutors shared the opinion that the Armenia-EU Comprehended and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will undoubtedly foster the strengthening of Armenia-Luxembourg relations.

During the meeting the sides also referred to Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in October. President Sargsyan hoped that friendly Luxembourg will participate in the summit on the highest level.

Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn thanked for the invitation to participate in the major event.

President Sargsyan highly appreciated friendly Luxembourg’s unbiased position on Nagorno Karabakh issue and its support for the efforts and approaches of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, which is also in line with the general position of the EU.

Serzh Sargsyan highlighted and expressed gratitude to Luxembourg for the unanimous adoption of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the parliament.

The President of Armenia and the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg exchanged views on the opportunities and prospects for the strengthening of relations between the two countries and development of partnership.



English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan