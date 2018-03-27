Luxembourg’s Consulate opened in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the Consulate of Luxembourg in Yerevan was held on March 27, reports Armenpress. The Consulate will become an important center for cooperation of the two countries in Armenia.

The opening of the Consulate has been carried out by Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn and his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian. Luxembourg’s honorary consul is Suren Zohrabyan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenian MP, head of Armenia-Luxembourg parliamentary friendship group Karine Achemyan.

“Our mission is very clear: we will try to further develop the ties between Armenia and Luxembourg in different spheres – banking, business, youth exchange programs, and for this purpose the Chamber of Commerce of Luxembourg and Armenia is being created. You know Europeans are not so much aware of Armenia: the picture is different by TV, internet, but when they visit Armenia, they are surprised. Luxembourg is the heart of Europe, and there is a great potential to develop cooperation with this country in the field of tourism”, the consul said, adding that Armenia can propose Luxembourg what it proposes to the other countries.

He informed that Luxembourg is one of the countries in the world with the highest GDP, Russia is the third country making the greatest investments in Luxembourg.

“Thanks God, the agreement between Armenia and the European Union was signed which will also contribute to bringing investments”, Suren Zohrabyan said.

Luxembourg’s FM Jean Asselborn said he returned to Armenia with a great pleasure. “Armenia is a country that is important for the European countries and for Luxembourg as well”, he said, adding that he had a meeting with Armenia’s top leadership during which issues relating to the bilateral cooperation were discussed.

