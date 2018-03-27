Two Armenians dead in car crash in Russia’s Saratov

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenians have been killed in a car crash in Dergachevsky region, Saratov Oblast, Russia, local media said.

The accident happened on the Engels-Yershov-Ozinki highway, when a passenger vehicle collided with a cargo truck.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as 27 year old Armen Ghazaryan, and passenger Seryozha Harutyunyan, 26, died in the crash.

Ghazaryan reportedly lost control of the vehicle and appeared in the opposite lane.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan