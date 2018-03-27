Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

Two Armenians dead in car crash in Russia’s Saratov


YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenians have been killed in a car crash in Dergachevsky region, Saratov Oblast, Russia, local media said.

The accident happened on the Engels-Yershov-Ozinki highway, when a passenger vehicle collided with a cargo truck.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as 27 year old Armen Ghazaryan, and passenger Seryozha Harutyunyan, 26, died in the crash.

Ghazaryan reportedly lost control of the vehicle and appeared in the opposite lane.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration