Armenia FM attaches importance to holding business forums to boost commercial ties with Luxembourg

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The visit of the minister of Luxembourg to Armenia is a good chance to continue discussions over a wide circle of bilateral agenda issues and international and regional issues of mutual interest, Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian said at a joint press conference with Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn in Yerevan.

“Today, the President of [Armenia] will receive the foreign minister of Luxembourg. As part of the visit, Mr. Asselborn will also meet with the President-elect, and deliver a lecture in the Diplomatic School of the ministry of foreign affairs. We will be present with the FM of Luxembourg at the inauguration of the office of the Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg in Armenia. This, I hope, will be our first step in the direction of ensuring Luxembourg’s permanent presence in our country,” Edward Nalbandian said, adding that the meeting with the minister addressed the development of bilateral ties.

In this context, the Armenian FM attached importance to Luxembourg’s great experience in the banking, financial and insurance sectors and mentioned that the organization of business forums will be important for boosting bilateral commercial relations.

“Issues related to the expansion of the legal-contractual field, holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries, strengthening partnership in the international arena – namely within the framework of UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe were in the agenda of our meeting. Both sides also underscored the importance of partnership within the framework of the International Organization of La Francophonie. In this context I would like to thank Luxembourg and personally Mr. Asselborn for unconditional and principled support for the initiative of organizing the 17th La Francophonie summit in Armenia, which it also displayed during the previous summit in Antananarivo.

Naturally we touched upon the preparation work of the summit.

Let me say that today we will also have a chance to continue our talks during a luncheon and in the evening. Naturally we discussed issues related to the Armenia-EU cooperation with the foreign minister of Luxembourg, a founding member of the European Union, we addressed the opportunities which the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement enables”, Nalbandian said, adding that the Luxembourg FM was also briefed on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries for the exclusively peaceful solution of the NK conflict.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan