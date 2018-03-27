Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Arsenal teammates struggle to spell his name

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal players have learned quickly how to play alongside their new Armenian teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, spelling his name however proved a lot more difficult.

Per Mertesacker, the German captain of the Gunners, tried to teach his teammates how to pronounce the Armenian international’s name.

The Gunners posted a video on Twitter where Mertesacker is attempting to teach Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to spell the name of their Armenian teammate.

Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both failed miserably at that task when put to the test by Per Mertesacker in a video to help launch a new "Word Match" game in the Junior Gunners app.

Despite Mertesacker's best attempts to help out, neither Holding nor Maitland-Niles could figure out just where to play the H in the Armenian's name.

They could spell the name of fellow January signing Konstantinos Mavropanos, however,

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan