LIVE: Final round of World Chess Candidates Tournament begins

BERLIN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The World Chess Candidates Tournament is nearing the end as the final round has kicked off, ARMENPRESS sports correspondent Varvara Hayrapetyan reports from Berlin, Germany.

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s opponent in the final round is US chess GM Wesley So.

American GM Fabiano Caruana, the leader of the tournament, is competing with Russia’s Alexander Grishchuk.

Russia’s Sergey Karjakin, currently ranked second in the tournament, is playing versus China’s Ding Liren.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan