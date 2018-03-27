Armenia’s IT sector to expand presence in Europe, Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s technology sector is mostly active in the United States. Figures show that almost 35% of services are implemented in the US, Amalya Yeghoyan, deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies told a press conference.

“Today an attempt is made to observe the European, Russian market outside the US. In this context we attach great importance to participation of international technological exhibitions. We will try to encourage in order to have participation in international exhibitions outside the US too,” she said.

To an argument of a reporter that majority of the sector’s production and solutions are exported and used very little in Armenia, the deputy minister said they are focusing on this issue.

“It has been mentioned many times that information technologies cannot be separated from other sectors. As emphasized by our president, we must apply technological solutions in strengthening the economy. It is very important for us for technological solutions to be used in Armenia. Especially when we have developed sectors where we can introduce these solutions – textile, winemaking. I will meet with start-ups soon, we will discuss what model to design in order for representatives of other sectors to appreciate the solutions and desire to use them,” she said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan