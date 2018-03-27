Luxembourg’s FM happy over Armenia’s unique cooperation format with EU

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Luxembourg have many opportunities to develop the economic relations, Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan on March 27, reports Armenpress.

“The talk also is about avoiding double taxation. Luxembourg is a country where there are investment funds, and in this regard, we are the second state of the planet, huge sums are being invested – four trillion Euros, but unfortunately, this money doesn’t belong to us, otherwise we could share with you. This money comes from all corners of the planet, and we are an important banking center. But Armenia is a country which I personally, as well as the EU states highly value, and we are happy that we managed to find a cooperation format that has been specifically developed for Armenia. I think it operates quite well for economy, human rights and all institutional reforms that are being carried out in your country”, he said.

The FM informed that earlier today he together with his delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial which was very important to them.

“As foreign ministers, diplomats we should do everything that such events do no repeat”, Luxembourg’s FM said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



