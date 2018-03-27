Armenia to pay 12,200 Euros in compensation to citizen under ECHR judgment

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights-ECHR delivered the judgment for the Teymurazyan vs. Armenia case, whereby Armenia will pay 12,200 Euros in compensation to Vardan Teymurazyan.

Vardan Teymurazyan submitted a complaint to the ECHR demanding material compensation, because he wasn’t provided with compensation of damages for abuse and unlawful detention.

The ECHR ruled that Armenian authorities didn’t ensure the applicant’s right to efficient resources and compensation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan