Investigation demands to arrest five suspects in Russia shopping mall fire

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Investigative Committee will apply to the court with a request to arrest five suspects as part of a criminal case launched over the shopping mall fire in city of Kemerovo, TASS reports.

"Soon they will be taken to the court that will decide on choosing the measure of restraint," the Investigative Committee said.

Five suspects have been detained in connection with the case. Charges against them have been brought.

Among the suspects is technical director of the company owning the building, the tenant of a facility where the fire allegedly started, an employee and the head of an organization servicing the fire alarm system, and a security guard who allegedly switched off the alarm system when the fire broke out.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo erupted on March 25 on the top floor of the four-story building. According to the latest information, the fire has claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



