Ambassador Ghazaryan, Polish FM discuss Armenia-EU mutual partnership and prospects

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan on March 26 met with foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting a wide range of issues relating to the Armenian-Polish bilateral political, commercial and cultural ties were discussed. Both sides attached importance to the development of cooperation and dialogue through the organization of high-level mutual visits.

The officials also touched upon the Armenia-EU mutual partnership and its prospects. As for the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Ghazaryan presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at creating respective conditions for moving forward the peaceful settlement process.

The officials also exchanged views on the Armenian community of Poland, the important role of Armenians in the history of Poland, as well as the key events held during 2017 on the sidelines of the 650th anniversary of formation of the Armenian community in Poland.

