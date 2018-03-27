Putin declares March 28 nationwide mourning day in honor of Kemerovo disaster

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree declaring a national day of mourning on March 28 over the Kemerovo shopping mall fire, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

The president conveyed his condolences to the families and friends of the fire victims and ordered that on the day of mourning flags fly at half mast across the country, while cultural institutions, television and radio broadcasters cancel entertaining events and programs.



A fire erupted on the top floor of a four-storey shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 square meters. The blaze killed a total of 64 people, including 41 children.

