“Kemerovo, we are with you” – People lay flowers outside Russian Embassy in Armenia in memory of shopping mall fire victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Many citizens of Armenia laid flowers and toys outside the Russian Embassy in Yerevan for the memory of the victims of the shopping mall fire in the Russian city of Kemerovo, reports Armenpress.

The flowers were laid outside the Embassy with the following note: “Kemerovo, we are with you”.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo erupted on March 25 on the top floor of the four-story building. According to the latest information, the fire has claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kemerovo to pay tribute to the memory of the fire victims. Putin said criminal negligence and carelessness are among the causes of the fire and tasked the respective structures to give a legal assessment to the incident. Putin also visited the injured people.

Armenia’s President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament sent condolence letters to their counterparts on this tragedy.

Photos by Eduard Sepetchyan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan