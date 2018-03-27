Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg refuses UK parliament’s request to be questioned over data abuse

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has refused the UK Parliament's request to be questioned by MPs over data abuse, The Independent reports.

Zuckerberg will send one of his senior deputies instead.

Damian Collins – who leads the digital, culture, media and sport select committee – had directly requested Mark Zuckerberg to appear for questioning.

Facebook didn't say why the Zuckerberg himself could not appear.

Zuckerberg has been criticized for his failure to speak publicly about the allegations of data abuse made in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

He didn't address the controversy at all for a number of days, and eventually did so with a statement on his site that itself drew criticism from users.

"Facebook fully recognises the level of public and Parliamentary interest in these issues and support your belief that these issues must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position to answer your questions," Facebook said in a letter to Collins. "As such Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence to the Committee."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan