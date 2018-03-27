Total number of expelled Russian diplomats reaches 139 globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Immediately following Great Britain, another 23 countries announcing expelling Russian diplomats over the Skripal poisoning case, Interfax reported.

16 European Union countries expelled Russian diplomats, as well as the US, Canada, Albania, Macedonia, Norway, Ukraine and Australia.

An overall 33 Russian diplomats are being expelled from Europe. Australia is the latest country to expel Russian diplomats, as of this moment.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan