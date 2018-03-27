Luxembourg’s FM is confident Armenia will be able to reach visa liberalization with EU in case of continuing the right path

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The European Union conducts “step by step” policy on visa liberalization, Jean Asselborn - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, Armenpress reports.

“Armenia makes great efforts to become a legal state, as well as in human rights protection, and of course, these efforts should continue. Armenia is on the right path, and in case of continuing in this way the day will come when visas will be eventually liberalized”, he said.

Jean Asselborn said Luxembourg has always had a positive approach for the benefit of people who want to visit their countries.

“We have some concerns, it can be said, a somehow justified concern in regard to the Balkan countries when people came and demanded international protection via visa. I want to once again state that Armenia moves on the right path, and I think the minister also knows quite well that such issues are not being implemented in a day, but the EU, of course, assists. I cannot say a concrete date, it depends on the European Commission as well, as it must find a respective solution for all beneficiary countries. You can rely on Luxembourg, we will do everything to move forward this issue”, the foreign minister said.

