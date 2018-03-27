Yerevan authorities launch fire safety inspections in crowded facilities in wake of Kemerovo disaster

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. After the tragic fire incident in Kemerovo, Russia, which claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children, many began expressing concern about the current situation in Armenia’s shopping and entertainment facilities.

In response, the ministry of emergency situations of Armenia said they’ve been focusing on safety inspections from the beginning of the year and currently fire safety experts have been dispatched to Dalma Garden Mall, one of the largest shopping and leisure facilities in Yerevan, to conduct inspections, ministry spokesperson Nana Gndoyan told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry conducted safety inspections in more than 50 public facilities (hotels, shopping malls, leisure and entertainment complexes) since the beginning of the year.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan