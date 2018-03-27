Viewer discretion is advised: ‘Tell mom I loved her’ – Armenian woman opens up about last phone call with niece who died in Russia shopping mall inferno

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. 41 from the overall 64 fatalities at the shopping mall inferno in Russia’s Kemerovo are children. The families of the victims are still shocked over the terrifying tragedy which shook Russia.

Komsomolskaya Pravda, a Russian newspaper, reported how Yevgenya Hovhannisyan, an Armenian woman, spoke to her niece Vika Pochankina for the last time as the horror unfolded in the shopping mall. Vika is among the 41 children who died in the fire.

The aunt of the girl said Vika called her from inside the cinema of the shopping center which was ablaze at that moment to say goodbye. “Tell mom that I loved her”, the girl said.

“What were these sufferings for our angel, you deserved a bright and happy life….But this horror crossed destiny”, Hovhannisyan said.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo erupted on March 25 on the top floor of the four-story building. According to the latest information, the fire has claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan