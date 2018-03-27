Azerbaijan should be returned to constructive field, says Armenian FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Perhaps, Azerbaijan is unable to really return to the constructive field and there is a need to return it to that field, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during a joint press conference with Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn, in response to the question what Aliyev is talking about when he says after the presidential election the talks on the Karabakh conflict enter new, more active stage based on the creative ideas of the Co-Chairs, Armenpress reports.

“Baku said it’s necessary to hold comprehensive, substantive or logical negotiations, it seems that up to now these negotiations were neither comprehensive nor logical: in this case why that country’s president was taking part in more than two dozen high-level meetings if they were not comprehensive and logical? And now by “successfully” completing that comprehensive and logical negotiations stage, they passed to a new stage which must be based on some creative proposals by the Co-Chairs. What creativity the talk is about? Maybe it’s about the creativity that derives from Azerbaijan’s not so healthy imagination, and that creativity reached to the point that they say that the 2800-year-old capital Yerevan or Armenia’s other regions are historical Azerbaijani lands: or the creativity that they always threat to use force, in other words, maybe they found such a new trick in order to explain why they refuse from the Co-Chairs’ proposals, the five principles proposed by the presidents of the Co-Chair countries, the proposals that are developed as a whole”, the Armenian FM noted.

Nalbandian said he waits for these proposals to become acceptable and creative by Azerbaijan.

“Maybe they think that these proposals were not creative, but were simple, this means that they allowed themselves to assess which proposals are creative. The most important at this stage is that they should refuse from these linguistic exercises that are far from reality, return to the constructive field and first of all implement the agreements reached during the meetings, their obligations and respect them”, the FM said, adding that in terms of the implementation of the agreements Azerbaijan continues acting with a policy typical to it, in other words, it refuses to implement them.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan