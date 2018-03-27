Armenian FM Nalbandian, Luxembourg counterpart meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on March 27 with Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn in Yerevan.

The meeting began one-on-one, followed by expanded format negotiations with the participation of delegations.

At the meeting, FM Nalbandian welcomed his Luxembourgish counterpart and stressed that in addition to numerous meetings on the sidelines of international conferences the visit to Armenia is a good opportunity to continue discussions over a wide circle of issues of the bilateral agenda and issues of mutual interest concerning international and regional matters.

The Armenian FM thanked FM Asselborn for the valuable contribution of Luxembourg in the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, highly praising the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Luxembourg in 2015, as well as the continuous support of international efforts aimed at prevention.

FM Nalbandian also thanked for Luxembourg’s support for the Armenia-initiated resolution on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of adopting the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide last week in the UN Human Rights Council.

Minister Jean Asselborn thanked for the invitation and warm reception and reassured that Luxembourg is interested in developing comprehensive partnership with Armenia.

The Armenian FM spoke positively about the opening of Luxembourg’s Honorary Consulate in Armenia and expressed hope that it will be the first step in ensuring Luxembourg’s permanent presence.

The sides addressed the development of bilateral commercial ties, exchanged ideas over the opportunity of holding an Armenian-Luxembourgish business forum, which will be a good occasion for discovering investment sectors, encouraging mutually beneficial cooperation and establishing contacts between private sector representatives.

The agenda of the meeting included issues related to the expansion of the legal-contractual field, holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries and strengthening of partnership in the international arena – namely the UN, OSCE and Council of Europe.

Both sides emphasized the importance of partnership on the sidelines of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

In this context, the Armenian FM thanked his Luxembourgish counterpart for unconditional and principled support for the initiative of holding the 17th summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan, Armenia.

The sides comprehensively discussed the upcoming summit, due in October, as well as preparation works for the La Francophonie FM conference, the permanent council and other events.

The participation of business circles from Luxembourg in the Francophone Economic Forum due October 10 in Yerevan was highlighted.

The Armenia-EU cooperation was also discussed, as well as the opportunities of CEPA.

The FMs discussed the activities of parliamentary friendship groups and interparliamentary ties.

The Armenian FM presented the joint efforts of Armenia and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries for the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

At the end of the meeting the FMs delivered a joint press conference.

Luxembourg’s minister of foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn also delivered a lecture in the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Later today the Armenian and Luxembourgish FMs will attend the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg in Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan